Rajasthan reports 2 more coronavirus deaths, 106 fresh cases

Two persons died due to coronavirus and 106 more people tested positive for the infection in Rajasthan on Sunday, bringing the tally to 3,814 in the state and the death toll to 108, officials said. The deaths were reported from Jaipur and Banswara, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 30 are from Udaipur, 23 from Jaipur, 17 from Kota, 11 from Jodhpur, nine from Ajmer, four from Tonk, three from Nagaur, two each from Pali and Baran, and one each from Bikaner, Dungarpur, Jalore, Rajsamand and Sirohi, according to an official. The cumulative number of positive cases in the state now stands at 3,814.

Jaipur accounts for more than half deaths (57) and maximum positive COVID-19 cases (1,219) in the state. As many as 2,241 patients have recovered from the infection, leaving 1,465 active cases in the state.