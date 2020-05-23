Left Menu
Nepalese national dies in quarantine centre

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 23-05-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 18:47 IST
Nepalese national dies in quarantine centre

A 34-year-old Nepalese national, staying in a quarantine centre near here after his return from Delhi, died of unknown causes on Saturday, said officials. "Dev Bahadur, a native of Syangja district in Nepal died today morning," said Nautanwa Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jasdhir Singh. "The cause of his death is being ascertained. He was unwell for the last two days and was undergoing treatment at the Community Health Center here,” he said

The SDM added that Dev Bahadur had returned to Sonauli border on May 18 and had been quarantined at the Nautanwa quarantine centre

"His condition worsened late on Friday night and he died early today,” said Singh.

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

