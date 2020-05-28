Left Menu
Now, digital classes on traditional art forms from culture ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 17:50 IST
Kathak, Kutiyattam, theatre, puppetry and many other traditional art forms are now being taught online by experts in a unique initiative by the Sangeet Natak Akademi under the Ministry of Culture, which has started digital classes for students, "Deeksha", and a series of webinars by imminent artistes titled "Antarang". Deeksha will bring to the viewers the traditional teachings of eminent gurus of performing arts in in the country, who would be sharing with them the practical application of the traditional teachings live.

The classes are taking place five days a week from May 15 onwards and each day has two sessions on Zoom or Facebook Live. The classes will be addressed by Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees and the gurus of kendras and training projects.

Another new initiative, "Antarang", will be presented in the form of a series of webinars featuring eminent artistes, who would be talking about their creative life journey, major achievements and contribution to the form in which they specialise, along with their vision for the future of their area or subject of specialisation. This is being presented through Facebook Live every Tuesday at 5 pm since May 25.

It includes presentations on classical dance by Swapna Sundar, theatre by Prasanna, puppetry by Sudip Gupta and classical music by Ronu Majumdar, among others..

