Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the worldPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 12:10 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 11:53 a.m.
Four more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan; death toll rises to 198. 11:20 a.m.
Indian manufacturing output falls further in May, rate of job cuts accelerates: Survey. 11:15 a.m.
A senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research tests positive for novel coronavirus following which the entire ICMR building is being sanitised. 10:57 a.m.
Delhi airport sets up dedicated area to sanitise cabs before pick up 10:08 a.m. Wajid Khan of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid dies due to coronavirus.
9:31 a.m. India registers biggest single-day spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases; total tally rises to 1,90,535, death toll climbs to 5,394: Health ministry.
