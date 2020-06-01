Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 12:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 11:53 a.m.

Four more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan; death toll rises to 198. 11:20 a.m.

Indian manufacturing output falls further in May, rate of job cuts accelerates: Survey. 11:15 a.m.

A senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research tests positive for novel coronavirus following which the entire ICMR building is being sanitised. 10:57 a.m.

Delhi airport sets up dedicated area to sanitise cabs before pick up 10:08 a.m. Wajid Khan of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid dies due to coronavirus.

9:31 a.m. India registers biggest single-day spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases; total tally rises to 1,90,535, death toll climbs to 5,394: Health ministry.

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Armenian PM Pashinyan tests positive for coronavirus

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, speaking during a Facebook live video.I didnt have any symptoms, I decided to take a test as I was planning to visit the frontline, sai...

UK is following scientific advice on cautious lockdown easing, minister says

The British government is following scientific advice in cautiously easing the coronavirus lockdown, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said on Monday, after criticism from some prominent epidemiologists.Of course scientific advice does differ ...

DGCA extends deadline for IndiGo, GoAir to replace aircraft engines

By Ashoke Raj Indias aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation DGCA has given IndiGo and GoAir three more months to replace old engines with new series engines on their airbus 320 Neo PW aircraft.The deadline to replace these e...

Hurricanes may cause more pain for pandemic-hit insurers

The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season on Monday could signal more steep losses for insurers and reinsurers, already battered by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their underwriting and investment positions.However, rec...
