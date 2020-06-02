Left Menu
Development News Edition

Social media, music world go dark for Black Out Tuesday

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:25 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 23:05 IST
Social media, music world go dark for Black Out Tuesday

Though Black Out Tuesday was originally organized by the music community, the social media world also went dark in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, joining voices around the world outraged by the killings of black people in the US. Instagram and Twitter accounts, from top record labels to everyday people, were full of black squares posted in response to the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor.

Most of the captions were blank, though some posted #TheShowMustBePaused, black heart emojis, or encouraged people to vote Tuesday since seven states and the District of Columbia are hosting the largest slate of primary elections in almost three months. Rihanna, Alicia Keys, Radiohead, Coldplay, Kelly Rowland, Beastie Boys and were among the celebrities to join Black Out Tuesday on social media.

"I won't be posting on social media and I ask you all to do the same," Britney Spears tweeted. "We should use the time away from our devices to focus on what we can do to make the world a better place …. for ALL of us !!!!!" Spotify blacked out the artwork for several of its popular playlists, including RapCaviar and Today's Top Hits, simply writing "Black lives matter" as its description. The streaming service also put its Black Lives Matter playlist on its front page, featuring songs like James Brown's "Say It Loud — I'm Black and I'm Proud," N.W.A.'s "(Expletive) the Police," Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come" and Childish Gambino's "This Is America." The opening pages of Apple Music and iTunes focused on supporting Black Lives Matter, and SiriusXM said it will be silencing its music channels for three minutes at 3 p.m. EDT in tribute to "all of the countless victims of racism." The company said it "will continue to amplify Black voices by being a space where Black artists showcase their music and talents, and by carrying the message that racism will not be tolerated." Some on social media questioned if posting black squares would divert attention away from posts about the Black Lives Matter movement. "This is the 4th completely different flyer I've seen for it," Grammy-nominated singer Kehlani tweeted about Black Out Tuesday. "this is the only one without the saying go completely silent for a day in solidarity. the messages are mixed across the board and I really hope it doesn't have a negative effect." When musician Dillon Francis posted that the hashtag for Black Lives Matter was blank on Instagram because users were posting black squares, rapper Lil Nas X responded with: "this is not helping us. bro who the (expletive) thought of this?? ppl need to see what's going on." Several music releases and events were postponed as a result of Black Out Tuesday. Interscope Geffen A&M Records said it would not release music this week and pushed back releases from MGK, 6lack, Jessie Ware, Smokepurp, and others. Chloe x Halle said its sophomore album will come out June 12 instead of Friday, while the group Glass Animals postponed the Tuesday release of its new single "Heat Waves." Instead of being released Wednesday, singer Ashnikko will drop her song "Cry" and its video on June 17.

A benefit for the Apollo Theater will take place Thursday instead of Tuesday, and South by Southwest postponed an event planned with Rachael Ray. "At SXSW we stand with the black community and will continue to amplify the voices and ideas that will lead us to a more equitable society," the company said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha arranges transport for 11 migrants from Nagaland

The Odisha government on Tuesday sent back 11 migrant workers of Nagaland who were stranded here due to the lockdown, an official said. They were sent to Dimapur by bus along with 33 other persons from Nagaland stranded in Chhattisgarh, he ...

Hope these first showers only bring joy, not drama: Vicky Kaushal as he shares picture of cloudy sky

Hoping of relief and joy as he cherishes the picturesque of a cloudy sky from his balcony, actor Vicky Kaushal shared a picture urging fans to be safe as the cyclone Nisarga is likely to make landfall near Alibaug tomorrow with the expected...

EXCLUSIVE- Mexico probes Libre Abordo's oil-for-food pact with Venezuela

The Mexican governments financial crime department is investigating Libre Abordo, a Mexico-based firm that received millions of barrels of Venezuelan crude under an oil-for-food pact, in a probe coordinated with U.S. agencies, the departmen...

California court hears appeal of $289 mln verdict against Bayer in first Roundup cancer trial

A California appeals court on Tuesday heard arguments in the first case that went to trial over allegations that Bayer AGs glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup causes cancer, resulting in a 289 million judgment against the company.The Augus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020