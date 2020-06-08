Left Menu
Coronavirus: Bars, nightclubs to reopen in Greece

PTI | Athens | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 22:15 IST
Bars, nightclubs and internet cafes are allowed to reopen from Monday in Greece, where an early lockdown is credited with keeping the number of coronavirus deaths and serious illnesses at low levels. Nearly all lockdown measures have now been lifted in a phased reopening, with regulations in place for businesses to maintain limits on the number of customers allowed and distances to be maintained.

Most bars, nightclubs and restaurants operate outdoors in Greece during the summer months, which has helped authorities in allowing their reopening. However, government and health authorities warn local lockdowns could be imposed if violations in social distancing regulations lead to outbreaks.

