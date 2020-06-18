Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant case: Actor goes to police station to record statement

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty went to the Bandra police station here on Thursday to record her statement in connection with the suicide of her friend and fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said. So far, the police have recorded statements of more than 10 people, including Rajput's family members. "It's a pattern in all cases," a source said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 14:01 IST
Sushant case: Actor goes to police station to record statement
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (Pic courtesy: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty went to the Bandra police station here on Thursday to record her statement in connection with the suicide of her friend and fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said. Chakraborty was called to the police station by the investigating officer in the case.

She reached the police station around 11.30 am, the official said. On Wednesday, police recorded the statement of Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who was also close to Rajput.

The police were trying to understand the reasons behind Rajput's depression. So far, the police have recorded statements of more than 10 people, including Rajput's family members.

"It's a pattern in all cases," a source said. Police may also call people from some production houses for an inquiry, the source added.

Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. His father KK Singh told the police that he and other family members didn't know the reason behind Rajput's depression.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police will also probe the angle of "professional rivalry" which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

TRENDING

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Sharp learning curve for bosses as WFH goes global

Two weeks into the coronavirus lockdown and Sergei Holmeckis, a boss at Deutsche Telekoms Czech operations in the city of Brno, was frustrated with staff video calls. His team didnt like turning on their cameras and the discussion was stilt...

Sushant case: Actor goes to police station to record statement

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty went to the Bandra police station here on Thursday to record her statement in connection with the suicide of her friend and fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput, an official said. Chakraborty was called to the ...

Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. Appoints Shital Mehta as Managing Director

BANGALORE, June 18, 2020 PRNewswire -- Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd, part of Dubai-based hospitality conglomerate Landmark Group, announces the appointment of Mr. Shital Mehta as the Managing Director of Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd...

Encounter between BSF and Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Following an IED blast, an encounter broke out between Naxals and Border Security Force BSF personnel in Kanker district on Thursday. However, no casualties have occurred on the side of the security personnel following which a search was la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020