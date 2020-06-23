Application in Muzaffarpur court to add names of Rhea Chakraborty, 3 others in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha on Tuesday gave an application in Muzaffarpur court to include names of Bollywood celebrities Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Rhea Chakraborty and Kriti Sanon in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The advocate alleged that the role of these people in the actor's death is suspected.

Earlier on June 17, Ojha has filed a complaint against Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor and four other people in connection with the death of the Bollywood actor in Muzaffarpur court. The case has been filed under section 306, 109, 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"I have filed a case against 8 people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 and 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar," Ojha had said. Rajput had allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself earlier this month. The untimely death of Rajput has sent shockwaves among celebrities and his fans. Scores of actors and public figures from all quarters expressed their condolences. (ANI)