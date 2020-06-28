MP Nishikant Dubey urges Amit Shah to form SIT to probe death of Sushant Singh Rajput

BJP's Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "I don't want to comment on the Mumbai Police. But I think they are not equipped to deal with elements in the film industry. Mumbai Police cannot investigate if money is gone to foreign through the hawala route. Then it is a PMLA case and only ED investigates it. Higher officials of Mumbai Police do good work but people working at lower levels live in the glamour world and it can affect the investigation," Dubey told ANI.

"That's why I requested Home Minister to constitute an SIT which will have a team of ED, NIA, Income Tax, and CBI. In Parliament, I will try to make a consensus on making SIT. The exploitation of Hindi language people should stop," he said. In a letter to Shah, Dubey stated that the Mumbai Police, without registering any FIR or case, declared that it was a suicide without finding a suicide note.

"Mahesh Bhatt in an interview said he feared that Sushant Singh Rajput would end up like Parveen Babi. Sushant Singh Rajput had signed a contract with Yash Raj Films (YRF), which did not allow him to work on projects under any other production banner but YRF allowed other actors with star links to work on projects under other production banners who had the same contract as Sushant Singh Rajput," read the letter. "I would like to request you to constitute an SIT consisting of officers from Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax, and National Intelligence Agency to look into these allegations, have a thorough investigation, and find out the truth about Sushant Singh Rajput death and links of people in the film industry to the mafia which would instill confidence among the Indian citizens as many look up to these actors as role models," it said.

The Lok Sabha MP alleged the money invested in and generated through Bollywood is mostly black money and is in violation of the provision of the Money Laundering Act, 2002. "The provisions of the Act which aimed to prevent and control money laundering are being violated by the mafia group and other powerful persons having a stronghold over the affairs of the Bollywood industry," he stated. (ANI)