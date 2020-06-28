Hyderabad: Telangana CM attends PV Narasimha Rao's birth centenary celebrations
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday attended the birth centenary celebrations of late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao held at PV Ghat, Necklace Road in Hyderabad.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-06-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 16:51 IST
Recently, Rao said that the state was set to observe year-long centenary celebrations of late former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao from June 28.
"K Chandrashekar Rao declared that to recall and remember the greatest services rendered by former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao as a multi-faced personality in several fields, it was decided to organize his centenary celebrations on behalf of the state for one year," read a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). (ANI)
