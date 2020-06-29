Left Menu
Three women missing in Ganga river in UP's Bulandshahr, divers searching

Chaman's sisters Kamini and Sunita along with one Meenakshi came along with their respective husbands to attend the wedding ceremony. After the marriage, all of them went to the Ganga to take a dip in the river.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 29-06-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 23:21 IST
Three young women, including two sisters, went missing in Ganga river here near Anoopshahr town on Monday evening when they went to take a dip after a marriage ceremony. The sibling duo came to attend their brother's wedding in a village in neighbouring Sambhal district along with their friend.

According to Anoopshahr Sub-divisional Magistrate Padam Singh, Chaman, who hails from Dupta Khurd village of Sambhal district, got married on June 28. Chaman's sisters Kamini and Sunita along with one Meenakshi came along with their respective husbands to attend the wedding ceremony.

After the marriage, all of them went to the Ganga to take a dip in the river. Sunita's husband Ram Bahadur and Meenakshi's husband Bunty got swept away by the strong currents in the river. After seeing the two drowning, Sunita, Kamini and Meenakshi jumped into the river to save them but all three of them went missing.

Kamini had got married to Dinesh just a month ago. After some time, Ram Bahadur and Bunty safely reached the banks of the river.

SDM Singh, Circle Officer Atul Kumar Chaubey and Anoopshahr Kotwali Inspector Akhilesh Tripathi called the PAC divers and started to search for the three missing women. The women were not found when this story was published.

