Telangana CM greets Vice Prez on birthday

Rao conveyed his greetings to the Vice President over phone and sent him a bouquet of flowers, an official release said. Rao wished Naidu a long life and that he continues his services to the Nation in the days and years to come, it said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-07-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 18:15 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday greeted Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthday, wishing him a long life. Rao conveyed his greetings to the Vice President over the phone and sent him a bouquet of flowers, an official release said.

Rao wished Naidu a long life and that he continues his services to the Nation in the days and years to come, it said. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president Telangana L Ramana also conveyed birthday wishes to Naidu, a TDP release said.

Naidu was born on this day in 1949 at Chavatapalem in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

