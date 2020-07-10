Left Menu
Development News Edition

Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

Late in the evening, the cyber cell of Maharashtra police said it had asked Sony LIV, the streaming service, to stop the promotional activity. The main control room of Mumbai Police started getting calls from people in the afternoon that they had received strange calls from numbers starting with 140 or 40.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 22:54 IST
Calls for promotion of web series lead to panic

A promotional `prank' by an online streaming platform confounded several residents of Mumbai on Friday, leading to a slew of calls to the police control room. Late in the evening, the cyber cell of Maharashtra police said it had asked Sony LIV, the streaming service, to stop the promotional activity.

The main control room of Mumbai Police started getting calls from people in the afternoon that they had received strange calls from numbers starting with 140 or 40. Vaibhav Pawar, who owns an advertising agency, said around 4 pm a man who identified himself as `Rishi' called him, begging for help and saying that he had witnessed a murder and recorded the incident on mobile phone. The killer was now trying to kill him, `Rishi' said.

Many others received similar calls, not realising that it was a gimmick to promote Sony LIV's new series `Undekhi'. Some also tweeted about it, tagging the Mumbai Police's Twitter handle.

In reply, Mumbai Police tweeted, "Please do not share any sensitive details over a call and visit the nearest police station for further support." Finally, Sony LIV tweeted that it was a promotional activity. "If you have received a call for our show...and it has disturbed you, we would like to sincerely apologise to you.

This was a test activity which has gone out accidentally," it said. Maharashtra Cyber tweeted that people should not panic and spread rumours if they had received these calls.

"We have instructed the channel to cease this promotional activity immediately," it added..

TRENDING

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2 filming updates, Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's onscreen saga to be back soon

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

Alita: Battle Angel 2 developmental updates, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

In bid to reopen U.S. schools, Trump threatens their tax-exempt status

President Donald Trump, seeking to force school districts and universities to reopen despite the coronavirus, on Friday said the U.S. Treasury Department would re-examine their tax-exempt status and funding. Trump already has threatened to ...

Sports News Roundup: Norris handed three-place grid drop for Styrian GP; Wimbledon to disburse prize money in lieu of canceled Championship and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Motor racing Norris handed three-place grid drop for Styrian GPLando Norriss hopes of a repeat podium at the Red Bull Ring faded on Friday when the McLaren driver was handed a three-place...

Colombian capital to renew lockdowns by neighborhood as cases rise

Colombian capital Bogota will initiate strict, rolling two-week quarantines in certain neighborhoods starting Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus as cases rise and intensive care units fill, the mayor said on Friday.The Andean country ...

Ghislaine Maxwell denies charges she aided Jeffrey Epstein, says she deserves bail

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, on Friday forcefully denied charges she lured underage girls so he could sexually abuse them, and said she deserves bail. Maxwell filed h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020