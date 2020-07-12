Kerala gold smuggling case: Key accused Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair arrested, to be produced before NIA court

The two main accused in Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair have been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Both the accused will be produced before NIA court in Kochi, Kerala on Sunday. Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair were detained by NIA from Bengaluru, Karnataka on Saturday.

Swapna is named as the second accused and Sandeep has been named as the fourth accused in the FIR taken by NIA and both have been slapped with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, (UAPA) along with first accused Sarith PS and third accused Fazil Fareed Already, Sarith PS was arrested by the Customs, while Fazil Fareed is still at large. NIA officials yesterday conducted a detailed interrogation of Sarith after reaching the customs office in Kochi where he is in custody.

Kerala DGP had constituted a special investigation team headed by Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police G Poonguzhali. The team he said will also coordinate with Customs and the NIA. (ANI)