Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Aditya Chopra records his statement
The statement of filmmaker Aditya Chopra, of Yash Raj Films, was recorded in connection with the investigation pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, Mumbai Police said on Saturday.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-07-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 14:23 IST
The statement of filmmaker Aditya Chopra, of Yash Raj Films, was recorded in connection with the investigation pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, Mumbai Police said on Saturday.
Chopra's statement in the matter was recorded at Versova Police Station.
According to Mumbai Police, the statements of over 35 people have been recorded in the probe so far. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence last month. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sushant Singh Rajput
- Aditya Chopra
- Yash Raj Films
- Mumbai Police
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Police to question Sanjay Bhansali in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case
Sanjana Sanghi shares unseen picture of Sushant Singh Rajput from 'Dil Bechara' set
Twitter account of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father fake, says family source
Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' trailer celebrates life, love and will to live
Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film - 'Dil Bechara' - introduces an 'Un-fairy Tale' of love