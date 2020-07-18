Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Aditya Chopra records his statement

The statement of filmmaker Aditya Chopra, of Yash Raj Films, was recorded in connection with the investigation pertaining to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, Mumbai Police said on Saturday.

Chopra's statement in the matter was recorded at Versova Police Station.

According to Mumbai Police, the statements of over 35 people have been recorded in the probe so far. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence last month. (ANI)