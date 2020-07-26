Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's manager to be questioned in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

Just days after actor Kangana Ranaut made some claims on Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case and asked why the Mumbai police is not summoning some people of the Hindi film industry, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that film director Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar's manager will be called for the questioning.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-07-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 14:44 IST
Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar's manager to be questioned in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Just days after actor Kangana Ranaut made some claims on Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case and asked why the Mumbai police is not summoning some people of the Hindi film industry, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said that film director Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar's manager will be called for the questioning. "Tomorrow Mahesh Bhatt will be called for questioning and we will later call Karan Johar's manager too. If required Karan Johar can also be called for the questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case," he said while speaking to ANI.

A day Rajput's suicide, Kangana had released a two-minute video speaking highly of the deceased actor and accusing certain sections of the film industry for not acknowledging the star's talent. Kangana had also claimed that some of the last social media posts by the actor made it evident that he was struggling to survive in the industry.

According to the police, statements of 39 people, including film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP's Gopal Rai slams BJP civic bodies for new taxes

Aam Aadmi Party AAP leader Gopal Rai on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led MCDs of bringing new taxes to indulge in corruption. While addressing a press conference here, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai attacked the BJP for having fo...

Thai Red Bull distances itself from hit-and-run case as boycott calls grow

Thai energy drink brand Red Bull has sought to distance itself from a member of the business founders family who was involved in a hit-and-run case, as calls to boycott its products grow. Vorayuth Yoovidhya, grandson of the late Chaleo Yoov...

Sri Lanka to conduct advance polling for people under quarantine

Sri Lankas has set July 31 as the date for advance voting for persons under quarantine, National Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said on Sunday ahead of the August 5 vote. Over 16 million voters are registered to vote on Au...

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi congratulates students on passing board exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during his monthly Mann ki Baat programme, interacted with youngsters from various parts of the country who have recently passed their board exams. There was a time when whether in sports or other sect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020