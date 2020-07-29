Left Menu
After robbing auto driver of Rs 85, man pulls out gun on policemen, threatens to shoot himself

Daman Arora had robbed an auto-rickshaw driver of Rs 85 before the incident in Defence Colony on Sunday, police said. He had booked the auto-rickshaw at Andrews Ganj bus stop for Defence Colony. During the short journey, Arora put a gun on the driver's back and snatched Rs 85 from him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:45 IST
A high drama unfolded in broad daylight in South Delhi when a young man, who worked as a medical representative, pulled out a country-made gun and audaciously aimed at a group of policemen and also threatened to shoot himself. Daman Arora had robbed an auto-rickshaw driver of Rs 85 before the incident in Defence Colony on Sunday, police said.

He had booked the auto-rickshaw at Andrews Ganj bus stop for Defence Colony. During the short journey, Arora put a gun on the driver's back and snatched Rs 85 from him, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur. He then asked the driver to drop him back to the bus stop, but when they reached there the driver alerted police personnel deployed there, Thakur said.

On seeing police, Arora pointed the gun towards them and also put it on himself a few times to warn them to stay away from him. During the negotiation, a policeman found an opportunity and took Arora down from behind, the DCP said. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The gun with live cartridges and the snatched Rs 85 were recovered from Arora. Police also found a motorbike Arora rode to Andrews Ganj. Preliminary investigation revealed that Arora procured the gun from Tahir, a resident of Jamia Nagar, whom he had met at a shop in Kotla area.

