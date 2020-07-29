Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea files petition in SC seeking transfer of investigation to Mumbai

A petition has been filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Supreme Court seeking transfer of investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to Mumbai, said her lawyer Satish Maneshinde. Maneshinde has filed the plea on Chakraborty's behalf.

This comes a day after an FIR was filed by Rajput's father against Chakraborty in Bihar's Patna. An FIR had been registered against Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar police station in Patna under various sections, including abetment to suicide on the complaint of Rajput's father Krishna Kishor Singh.

Amid demands for the transfer of the case to CBI, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Mumbai Police are investigating the case and it will not be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Earlier, Chakraborty had demanded CBI probe in the case.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.