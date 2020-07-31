Left Menu
Have requested Mumbai Police to facilitate our cops in Sushant death case: Bihar DGP

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Friday said that his department has requested Mumbai Police to facilitate its cops who are there for an investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 31-07-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 23:17 IST

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey speaking to reporters in Patna on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Friday said that his department has requested Mumbai Police to facilitate its cops who are there for an investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "We have requested them (Mumbai Police) to facilitate our people," Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said on being asked about allegations of "Mumbai Police not providing vehicles to Bihar Police".

Earlier in the day, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that Mumbai Police are not cooperating with the state police for the fair investigation in the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh Rajput. "Mumbai police is putting obstruction in way of fair investigation by Bihar police in Sushant death case. Bihar Police is doing its best but Mumbai police is not cooperating. BJP feels that CBI should take over this case," Sushil Modi tweeted.

However, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil said the state police are doing an investigation in the case will also cooperate with Bihar Police in its probe. Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Mumbai Police are investigating the case and it will not be transferred to the CBI.

A team of Bihar Police that arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, recorded statements of two persons, including actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, on Wednesday in connection with the case. An FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar under several sections including abetment of suicide.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. According to the Maharashtra police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. (ANI)

