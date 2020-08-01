Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Top stories from the western

Left Menu
. BOM1 MH-SUSHANT-UDDHAV Don't question Mumbai cops' ability to handle Sushant case: CM Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that he deplored attempts to question the efficiency of the Mumbai Police in handling the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Top stories from the western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM1 MH-SUSHANT-UDDHAV Don't question Mumbai cops' ability to handle Sushant case: CM Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that he deplored attempts to question the efficiency of the Mumbai Police in handling the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. .

BOM4 MH-SUSHANT-BIHAR POLICE Sushant case: Bihar police record statememts of six persons Mumbai: Bihar police team, which is here to investigate an "abetment to suicide" case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has so far recorded the statements of six persons, an official said on Saturday. . BOM5 MP-AYODHYA-NATH Ram temple is coming up with consent of all: Kamal Nath Bhopal: A Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya with the consent of every Indian, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath said on Saturday, four days ahead of the foundation laying ceremony. .

BOM6 GJ-VIRUS-WHO-AHMEDABAD WHO suggests Ahmedabd COVID-19 measures as case study:Guj Govt Ahmedabad: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has appreciated the management of COVID-19 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and suggested taking up various measures being implemented in the city as a case study for rest of India and other countries, the state government said on Saturday. . BES6 MH-SSC-MOTHER-SON Maha: Mother-son duo from Baramati conquer SSC exams together Pune: While most parents push their children to study hard for the Maharashtra state board exams, Baramati resident Bebi Gurav led by example, by appearing for the exam along with her son and passing out with flying colours..

