Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin dancer bags UK PM's award for lockdown Bhangracise sessions

An Indian-origin dancer who transformed his dance classes into free Bhangracise sessions online to help people stay fit during the coronavirus lockdown has bagged a Points of Light honour from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-08-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 18:05 IST
Indian-origin dancer bags UK PM's award for lockdown Bhangracise sessions

An Indian-origin dancer who transformed his dance classes into free Bhangracise sessions online to help people stay fit during the coronavirus lockdown has bagged a Points of Light honour from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Rajeev Gupta, who believes bhangra offers an “upbeat, energetic and infectious” way of exercising, began the lockdown with a mission to stay active and positive through the traditional Indian dance form and went on to share that spirit through social media live streams.

Last month, it resulted in earning him the honour of being a Point of Light, an honour conferred every weekday by the UK prime minister to outstanding volunteers and people making a change in their community. “Over the last few months, your online bhangra classes have brought a surge of energy to participants across the country and beyond, lifting the bodies and souls of thousands who have been staying at home during our battle against coronavirus,” said Johnson, in a personal letter addressed to Gupta.

“You have been a Point of Light for so many during this difficult time, and so I am delighted to be able to recognise you in this way,” he said. The prime minister has in the past referred to his own enjoyment of bhangra and other Indian dance forms during family weddings in India when he was married to his ex-wife Marina Wheeler, who has Punjabi roots on her mother Dip Kaur's side.

“I feel blessed to have been in a position to have helped people during the lockdown with my Bhangracise sessions,” said Gupta. “I'm truly grateful to get this award. I would have never thought it would have made such a powerful impact,” he said.

Gupta has run Bhangracise for over 15 years, holding regular dance fitness classes in Manchester, Birmingham and Reading, and has also performed at the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics. He also taught professional dancers about bhangra on BBC's popular ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ show. With lockdown shutting down physical classes, the dance enthusiast decided to post an online video, which attracted over 100,000 views, and he has since been running free dance workouts three times a week for thousands of people across the world.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

SKorea arrests leader of church with big cluster

South Korean prosecutors arrested the elderly leader of a secretive religious sect Saturday as part of an investigation into allegations that the church hampered the governments anti-virus response after thousands of worshippers were infect...

Tilak's belief in Indian language, culture reflected in new education policy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilaks belief in Indian language and culture is reflected in the New Education Policy recently released by the Narendra Modi government. Inaugurating a two-day internatio...

Air Marshal V R Chaudhari takes over as chief of IAF's Western Air Command

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Saturday took charge as commander-in-chief of the Indian Air Forces Western Air Command WAC which looks after the security of the countrys air space in the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as various other ...

Hinduja Global Solutions Mar qtr net dips over 17 pc to Rs 44.8 cr

Hinduja Global Solutions HGS, the BPO arm of the diversified Hinduja group, has posted a decline of 17.8 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 44.8 crore in the March 2020 quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 54.5 cror...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020