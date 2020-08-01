Actor Sonu Sood and Telangana minister reach out to three kids who lost parents

Help is pouring in for three children in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana who lost their parents, with actor Sonu Sood and also a state minister reaching out to them. Sonu Sood, who has been helping people hit hard by the COVID-19 induced lockdown and recently donated a tractor to a farmers family in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, has promised to take up the responsibility of the children.

"They are no longer orphans. They will be my responsibility," Sood tweeted after a twitter user brought the plight of the trio to his notice.

According to official sources, their father had passed away earlier, while their mother died recently. They have a grandmother who is very old.

Meanwhile, state Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who came to know about the children's plight, immediately got their details from ruling TRS MLA Gongidi Sunita Mahender Reddy, in whose constituency their village Atmakur is located, and also the village sarpanch, TRS sources said. He informed leading Telugu film producer Dil Raju about the matter and requested him to adopt them.

The film producer sent his men to the village and took up the responsibility of the children, they said. The minister again called Raju and lauded him for his gesture, they added.