Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar Police records director Rumi Jaffery's statement

A team of Bihar Police, probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case, recorded director Rumi Jaffery's statement in Mumbai on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-08-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 22:02 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar Police records director Rumi Jaffery's statement
Bihar Police team, probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case, leaving from the residence of director Rumi Jaffery in Mumbai.. Image Credit: ANI

A team of Bihar Police, probing Sushant Singh Rajput death case, recorded director Rumi Jaffery's statement in Mumbai on Saturday. "During Sushant's last days, Rumi Jaffery was close to Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty. So, we have recorded his statement," an officer, from Bihar Police team, said.

However, the police officials said they could not reveal any details regarding the progress of the case just yet. According to the Mumbai Police, statements of 41 people, including filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far.

Earlier, Bihar Police had written an application to Mumbai's Bandra Police asking them to hand over and share all documents related to Rajput's alleged suicide case. The Bandra Police officials have said that they would respond soon, informed Bihar Police. An FIR was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Chakraborty in Bihar in connection with the death case under several sections including abetment of suicide.

"Our team is in Mumbai and our Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) is in constant touch with his counterpart there. Yesterday, our team met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) and he assured that they will cooperate," Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey said on Saturday. "They are also waiting for the Supreme Court verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, then they will provide us all documents," he added.

Earlier today, Bihar Police sources said that they will record the statements of all the actors who worked with the Rajput before his death. Sources also said that a team of Bihar Police visited the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai seeking Rajput's post-mortem report but could not get the information. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

