Three members of family drown in Rajasthan's Tonk

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-08-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 15:51 IST
A minor girl taking a selfie and her parents drowned near a dam in Rajasthan’s Tonk district on Sunday, police said

According to Uniara SHO Radha Kishan Meena, the incident took place near the near Galwa dam when the girl slipped into the water while taking a selfie. Her parents jumped into the water to save her but all three drowned, he said

A scooty, two mobile phones, masks and slippers have been found near the dam, the SHO said. The deceased have been identified as Mansingh Naruka (45), his wife Sanju Kanwar (43) and daughter Lavita (17).

