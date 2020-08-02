Left Menu
On World Sanskrit Day, All India Radio to broadcast its first-ever special program in Sanskrit

All India Radio (AIR) will broadcast its first-ever special program in Sanskrit to mark the World Sanskrit Day on Monday, according to a release by All India Radio.

02-08-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

All India Radio (AIR) will broadcast its first-ever special program in Sanskrit to mark the World Sanskrit Day on Monday, according to a release by All India Radio. The 20-minute program titled," Bahujan Bhasha-Sanskrit Bhasha" will go on air on Monday at 7.10 am. It will be broadcast on 100.1FM Channel of All India Radio or the All India Radio News Live 24x7 FM Channel. The live streaming will be available on www.newsonair.com, on Twitter at @airnewsalerts, newsonair app and newsonair official YouTube channel at the same time.

The program titled" Bahujan Bhasha-Sanskrit Bhasha" features the renowned Sanskrit scholars sharing their views on role of Sanskrit. "It will chronicle the major events to be held tomorrow on the World Sanskrit day. Highlights from the films- Priyamanasam and PunyaKoti in Sanskrit and interview with the editors of the world's only Sanskrit daily newspaper, Sudharma are among the major attractions," read the release.

In a special message in Sanskrit, Union Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank has underlined the importance of Sanskrit language. (ANI)

