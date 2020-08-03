Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai:Patna SP probing Sushant case quarantined, hand stamped

Patna City SP Vinay Tiwari was quarantined by the BMC with his hand stamped indicating the isolation period till August 15 after he reached Mumbai to supervise the probe being conducted by Bihar Police into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, police said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2020 10:12 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 10:11 IST
Mumbai:Patna SP probing Sushant case quarantined, hand stamped
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Patna City SP Vinay Tiwari was quarantined by the BMC with his hand stamped indicating the isolation period till August 15 after he reached Mumbai to supervise the probe being conducted by Bihar Police into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, police said on Monday. Tiwari arrived in Mumbai on Sunday and was quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities late in the night for 14 days at the State Reserve Police Force quarter in suburban Goregaon, a police official said.

His hand was also stamped showing the quarantine period till August 15. Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday alleged that Tiwari was "forcibly quarantined" by civic authorities in Mumbai.

"IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 PM today. He was not provided accommodation in the IPS mess, despite request, and was staying in a Guest House in Goregaon," Pandey tweeted.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 24. After Tiwari arrived at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, he told reporters that he was here to supervise his team and will probe all possible angles in the case.

"Mumbai Police are probing the case as per their style and we will do so as per ours. If required, we will also record the statements of Bollywood celebrities whose statements were recorded by the Mumbai Police." To a query, he said it was not right to say that the Bihar team was not getting cooperation from the Mumbai Police. "The investigation is progressing in a proper way and we are going in the right direction. Our team is here to get all the important documents related to the case," he said.

Mumbai Police, who are probing the case of Rajput's death, have so far recorded statements of nearly 40 people, including those from the actor's family, his cook and people from the film industry like filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali and filmmaker Aditya Chopra. The Bihar Police team is probing a separate 'abetment to suicide' case on the basis of a complaint filed by the late actor's father in Patna last week.

So far, the Bihar Police have recorded statements of 10 people in connection with Rajput's death. The visiting team has requested the Mumbai Police for all documents related to the probe, including reports of the forensic laboratory, inquest, post-mortem, and the relevant CCTV footage.

The Bihar Police also want details of all those who were examined by the Mumbai police and what they said in their statements. Last Tuesday, Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh (74) lodged a complaint in Patna against Rajput's actor friend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, for alleged abetment to suicide.

Singh accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actor, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career. The Patna case was registered under various Indian Penal Code Sections, including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Rajput starred in films like "Shuddh Desi Romance" , "Raabta", "Kedarnath" , "Chhichhore" and "Sonchiriya". His most prominent role was that of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" ..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't know if I'll ever be able to live with somebody again: Charlize Theron

Hollywood star Charlize Theron says even if she gets romantically involved, she is not sure if it will be possible for her to live with the person. The 44-year-old actor, who lives in Los Angeles with her two children -- Jackson, eight, an...

Westbrook, Rockets outlast Giannis, Bucks

Russell Westbrook sank four free throws inside the final 28.5 seconds and the Houston Rockets topped the Milwaukee Bucks 120-116 on Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Westbrook scored a team-high 31 points while a...

Sasken appoints Edwin Moses as President and COO

Sasken Technologies on Monday announced the appointment of Edwin Moses as President and Chief Operating Officer reporting to Chairman, Managing Director and CEO Rajiv C Mody. He will assume responsibility immediately for worldwide sales, gl...

Germany confirms 509 new COVID-19 cases, total count stands at 2,10,402

Berlin Germany, Aug 3 SputnikANI Germany confirmed 509 new COVID-19 cases and seven new coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24-hour period, the Robert Koch Institute, which is responsible for disease control and prevention in Germany, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020