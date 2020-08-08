Military bands perform at Red Fort, express gratitude to corona warriors

Military bands from the three services belted out soulful music amid the backdrop of the iconic Red Fort here on Saturday in the run up to the Independence Day celebrations. From "Teri Mitti...." to "Jai Jaikara" , the bands performed with aplomb while taking all the precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a first, military bands from the three services are performing for a fortnight across the country ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, officials said. On Saturday evening, the bands assembled keeping social distancing in mind, many bandsmen and conductors sported masks while playing instruments.

The bands of army, navy and police have already performed at Porbandar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Raipur, Amritsar, Guwahati, Allahabad and Kolkata so far, officials said. "The performances are intended as gestures of gratitude and appreciation of the nation towards the corona warriors who have been steadfastly fighting to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the country even at the risk of their lives," the defence ministry said in a statement earlier.

The tri-services band will be giving three performances in Delhi, one each at Red Fort, Rajpath and the India Gate on August 8, 9 and 12 respectively, it had said. PTI KND SRY.