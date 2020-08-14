Left Menu
Sikh youth emerges as singing sensation with unique blend of Punjabi-Kashmiri music in J-K's Pulwama

A 28-year-old Kashmiri, Harkishan Singh Sanam, has emerged as a singing sensation in the Valley while surprising many with his soulful blend of Punjabi and Kashmiri musical styles.

14-08-2020
Harikishan Singh Sanam has emerged as a musical sensation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A 28-year-old Kashmiri, Harkishan Singh Sanam, has emerged as a singing sensation in the Valley while surprising many with his soulful blend of Punjabi and Kashmiri musical styles. A postgraduate music student at the Shri Guru Granth Sahib World University in Punjab, Harkishan hails from the Tral area in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Due to a penchant for music ever since he was a child, Harkishan has created a stir in the Valley with his unique talent. "I have been interested in music all my life. I used to initially sing Urdu ghazals and Bollywood Punjabi songs until a few years ago when I was highly appreciated by elders from the nearby mosque. Our village has both Muslim and Sikh people. Every morning, sounds from the mosque could be heard in our temple, and our prayer songs could also be heard by them. They would often compliment my voice and give me their blessings," Harkishan told ANI.

He added that his family and friends have been supporting him throughout his life. "I was very active in my school's cultural activities and my teachers and peers gave me a lot of support. My biggest support system, however, is my mother. She has been instrumental in my musical journey. She was the one who first put my hand on a harmonium and got me my first piano. I went to the music classes because of her and thereby the umpteen number of opportunities opened up with massive support from my teachers," he said.

He could perform on several platforms and local television channels because of the guidance received from his mentors, as per Harkishan. Speaking to ANI, his mother shared that she hopes for him to carve a niche for himself in the Kashmiri music industry.

"I knew from the beginning that he would be a musical sensation and have given him my wholehearted support from day 1. I am willing to give him everything so that he can pursue his dreams. Since we are Kashmiri, I want him to sing in Kashmiri and become a well-known name in the music industry," she said. Harkishan's song covers have also received much praise from his audience on Facebook, garnering thousands of likes and shares on other social media platforms as well. His style of singing has helped to popularise many old school songs, particularly among the young generation in Kashmir. (ANI)

