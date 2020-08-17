Left Menu
Development News Edition

SPB's health remains critical, says hospital; Stalin, Rajini wish speedy recovery

The veteran singer-actor's son SPB Charan said his father was in "stable" condition while a host of people, including DMK president M K Stalin and top actor Rajinikanth, wished him a speedy recovery even as his lakhs of fans continued to pray for him. MGM Healthcare, where the 74-year old is undergoing treatment since August 5, said: "Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:00 IST
SPB's health remains critical, says hospital; Stalin, Rajini wish speedy recovery

Popular playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, battling COVID-19, remained in critical condition and was on life support, the hospital treating him here said on Monday as wishes continued to pour for his recovery. The veteran singer-actor's son SPB Charan said his father was in "stable" condition while a host of people, including DMK president M K Stalin and top actor Rajinikanth, wished him a speedy recovery even as his lakhs of fans continued to pray for him.

MGM Healthcare, where the 74-year old is undergoing treatment since August 5, said: "Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). "His condition remains to be critical. The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters," a bulletin issued by hospital Assistant Director (Medical Services) Dr Anuradha Baskaran said.

Earlier, Charan, also a filmmaker, in a video message said: "Dad is in the same condition as he was yesterday which is stable. Doctors, though, term his health status critical, "he is stable and there are no complications," as such and hence treating physicians feel it as a very good sign, Charan said and thanked well wishers and fans for their prayers.

Balasubrahmanyam, who has recorded over 40,000 songs in 16 Indian languages since his singing debut in 1966, had suffered a setback on August 13 night and was put on life support. Indicating improvement later, Charan had on Sunday said his father, popularly known as SPB, was able to recognise people around and he "breathes a little more comfortably than before." Stalin said in a Facebook post: "The news that Padum Nila (singing moon) S P Balasubrahmanyam's health is improving gives joy." Also, the DMK chief hailed the veteran singer as one who "treated" the people for their worries through his heartwarming voice. "He should fully recover soon and continue his journey of songs." The words "Padum Nila" almost became a prefix to the singer's name in Tamil Nadu long ago reflecting the people's praise for his cool, captivating voice.

Rajinikanth wished Balasubrahmanyam well on his Twitter account saying "Get well soon dear Balu sir." The superstar also posted a short video in which he praised the singer for entertaining people for decades. "For more than 50 years, respected S P Balasubrahmanyam sang in several Indian languages and brought joy to crores of people through his pleasant voice," Rajinikanth said, noting that the former has crossed the critical phase.

"When I heard that he has crossed the critical phase, I was very happy. I pray to the Almighty for speedy recovery of Balasubrahmanyam who is still in intensive care. Thanks," he said. Lyricist Vairamuthu, yesteryear actor Mohan, actor turned politician Radharavi, music composer Deva were among several others who wished the singer a speedy recovery.

SPB was admitted to MGM Healthcare here after he tested positive for coronavirus..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sumit Nagal cruises into pre-quarters of Prague Challenger

Indias Sumit Nagal advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Prague Challenger tennis tournament after his opponent Jay Clarke of Britain retired hurt here on Monday. Nagal, ranked 127 in the world, was leading 6-3 5-7 4-1, when Clarke decid...

BJP's Jai Prakash Nishad elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from UP

Jai Prakash Nishad, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh was elected unopposed on Monday.Central Election Committee of the BJP on August 11 had finalised Nishad as the partys cand...

FACTBOX-The assassination of Lebanon's Hariri and its aftermath

Lebanons Rafik al-Hariri was assassinated in 2005. Here are some details about him, his death, and its impact ahead of a verdict by a U.N. backed tribunal on Tuesday WHO WAS RAFIK AL-HARIRIHariri served as prime minister of Lebanon five tim...

BJP protests in Punjab over hooch tragedy

The BJP held a protest across Punjab on Monday against the state government over the recent hooch tragedy that claimed over 120 lives. The BJP members held protests in all the 117 assembly constituencies and raised slogans against the Congr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020