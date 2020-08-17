Left Menu
Development News Edition

Legendary classical vocalist Pandij Jasraj dies at 90

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, Pandit Jasraj ji’s family, and the students of Mewati Gharana," it said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 19:08 IST
Legendary classical vocalist Pandij Jasraj dies at 90

Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90. One of India's greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj leaves behind a storied legacy spanning almost eight decades.

“Bapuji is no more,” his daughter Durga, also a musician, told PTI over phone from Mumbai. She was inconsolable and could not speak any more. Jasraj, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana, was in the US when the coronavirus-led lockdown happened and decided to stay back in that country. “With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA,” a statement issued by his family said here.

“May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, Pandit Jasraj ji’s family, and the students of Mewati Gharana," it said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

National Insurance offers BVLOS drone insurance coverage to Asteria Aerospace

State-owned general insurer National Insurance Company has issued the countrys first beyond visual line of sight BVLOS drone insurance coverage to Asteria Aerospace, a manufacturer and operator of unmanned aerial vehicles. National Insuranc...

Maha doctor association flays Raut for comments; writes to CM

An association of doctors on Monday objected to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rauts reported comments on physicians which it deemed as insulting to their profession. The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors MARD, in a letter addressed to C...

Telangana govt requests people in Hyderabad to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi at homes

The Telangana government on Monday said it would distribute 80,000 clay idols of Lord Ganesha among the devout as it urged people in the city to celebrate Ganesh Chathurthi in their homes in view of the spread of COVID-19. The Hyderabad Met...

Trump defends U.S. Postal Service changes as Democrats mount pressure

President Donald Trump on Monday denied trying to undermine the Postal Services ability to handle a flood of mail-in ballots ahead of the November U.S. election, as Democrats prepared to move against changes his administration has set in mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020