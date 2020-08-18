Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family breaks into dance in hospital on recovery from COVID-19

They were discharged on August 15 after all of them tested negative following treatment, he said. Some of the family members, who were staying together in the isolation ward, celebrated by dancing after they tested negative, he said.

PTI | Katni | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:58 IST
Family breaks into dance in hospital on recovery from COVID-19

Eight members of a family rejoiced their recovery from COVID-19 by dancing in a hospital here in Madhya Pradesh on being discharged. In a video which went viral on social media, the family members, including women and children, were seen dancing to the song 'Chinta karke kya payega, marne se pehle mar jayega' from Bollywood film 'Chhichhore'.

Katni District Hospital's civil surgeon Dr Yashwant Verma on Tuesday said 19 members of the family were admitted to the isolation ward of the medical facility after they tested positive for coronavirus on August 8. They were discharged on August 15 after all of them tested negative following treatment, he said.

Some of the family members, who were staying together in the isolation ward, celebrated by dancing after they tested negative, he said. One of the family members said, "Initially we were afraid, but we recovered after proper treatment in the district hospital. The family members welcomed this happy moment by dancing. The video was shared to tell people not to be scared but to fight this epidemic." PTI COR ADU MAS GK GK

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO calls for widespread flu vaccinations this year

The world must administer widespread anti-flu vaccinations this year to help to ward off the risk of complicating coronavirus infections, World Health Organization senior adviser Bruce Aylward said on Tuesday. More than 21.9 million people ...

Uganda Civil Aviation Authority launches EGP system to unclog procurement process

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority UCAA on August 18 has launched the Electronic Government Procurement System EGP a government steers system that is expected to unclog the procurement process, according to a news report by Chimp Reports.T...

Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge launched to provide further impetus to strong ecosystem

Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Law Justice, Communications and Electronics Information Technology launched today Swadeshi Microprocessor Challenge- Innovate Solutions for Aatmanirbhar Bharat to provide further impetus to the ...

Depression in UK doubles during pandemic, official data shows

The proportion of people in Britain suffering with depression has almost doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, official data showed on Tuesday. The Office for National Statistics ONS said 19 of adults reported some form of depression during...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020