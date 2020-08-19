Left Menu
Sushant's father states he is legal heir of late actor, he and his daughters comprise family

KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday said that he was the legal heir of the late actor and any arrangement that Sushant had during his lifetime for engaging a lawyer, chartered accountant and other professional came to an end upon his death.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 19-08-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 20:52 IST
Sushant's father states he is legal heir of late actor, he and his daughters comprise family
Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

KK Singh, father of Sushant Singh Rajput on Wednesday said that he was the legal heir of the late actor and any arrangement that Sushant had during his lifetime for engaging a lawyer, chartered accountant and other professional came to an end upon his death. Singh also said that only he and his daughters comprise the family of Sushant.

"It is hereby declared that I am the legal heir of late Sushant Singh Rajput and in that capacity, any arrangement that Sushant had during his lifetime for the engagement of any lawyer, Chartered Accountant and other professional came to an end upon the death of Sushant and thereafter no lawyer, Chartered Accountant or other person is entitled to represent the estate of Sushant without my express consent," Singh said in a statement. The statement said that some lawyers have appeared in media recently claiming themselves to be lawyers engaged by Sushant.

"They have talked on media about the alleged privileged communication between Sushant and them. Clearly such disclosure is barred by section 126 of the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 and the Bar Council of India Rules [Rule 17, Part VI, Chapter 1ft, without my consent as I am representing the estate of Sushant. I have not given any consent to anyone of them to either continue to represent Sushant or disclose any communication barred by section 126 of Evidence Act, 1872," it said. "It is also made clear that only I and my daughters comprise the family of Sushant and we have authorized Varun Singh (SKV Law Offices, Commercial) as our Advocate and through him Vikas Singh, Sr. Advocate, to represent the family. Any other person claiming himself to be family member does not have my consent," the statement added.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate and directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case. A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to CBI. (ANI)

