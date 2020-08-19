World Photography Day: Culture minister announces week-long heritage photo contest

In a bid to promote India's cultural heritage, Prahlad Singh Patel, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Ministry of Culture and Tourism has started a week-long 'Heritage Photography Contest'. The contest started on the occasion on World Photography Day 2020 on Wednesday to sensitise people regarding their heritage and ensuring greater awareness about the country's glorious past. The event, which started on August 19, will continue till August 25.

While talking to ANI, the minister asked all photographers, professional or amateur, to click the best images of our cultural heritage and share it with #YeMeraIndia while tagging the Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Tourism. Best photos will be featured on social media platforms of the ministries with full credit to the person behind the lens. "I urge all photographers on #WorldPhotographyDay to take pictures of our ancient heritage and tag ministries of Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Culture so that they can share it on social media platforms with your names," he tweeted.

People can also send photographs on email id - sanskrit.goi@gmail.com The contest has been started to give every citizen an opportunity to highlight unprotected heritage sites in their hometown.

The contest comes close on the heels of 'Swadheenta Ke Rang' (colours of freedom) -where the Ministry of Culture shared videos by eminent artists such as sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, Bollywood playback singer Nitin Mukesh, and dancer Sonal Mansingh on its social media platform. (ANI)