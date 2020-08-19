Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushant's sister-in-law calls Supreme Court 'God's temple', welcomes decision

After the Supreme Court's decision of handing over the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI, the late actor's sister-in-law Nutan Singh welcomed the apex court's decision and said it is 'God's temple'.

ANI | Saharsa (Bihar) | Updated: 19-08-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 23:29 IST
Sushant's sister-in-law calls Supreme Court 'God's temple', welcomes decision
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister-in-law Nutan Singh speaking to reporters on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After the Supreme Court's decision of handing over the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI, the late actor's sister-in-law Nutan Singh welcomed the apex court's decision and said it is 'God's temple'. Nutan said, "Supreme Court is god's temple. 'Bhagwan ke ghar der hain, andher nahi,' nobody can defeat the truth. We all had this hope that whatever comes from god's house shall be welcoming and today's decision is welcoming. We thank them."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court held that the FIR registered in Patna over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate and directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case. A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to CBI. (ANI)

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Kingsoft unaudits 2020 interim results and its second-quarter results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

US suspends 3 bilateral agreements with China over National Security Law

In another blow to China for its continued violation of human rights in Hong Kong, the United States has suspended three bilateral agreements with the Chinese Communist Party. China had imposed the draconian National Security Law in Hong Ko...

Satya Pal Malik sworn in as new Meghalaya Governor

Satya Pal Malik was on Wednesday sworn in as the 19th Governor of Meghalaya during a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here. Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Justice Biswanath Somadder administered the oath of office and secrecy to Malik in t...

Spain records 3,700 infections in single day

Spains Health Ministry says 3,715 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours, a new single-day record since the country emerged from a three-month lockdown in mid-June. With 136 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the pas...

Iran's Zanganeh says oil market still fragile - TV

The oil market has not yet stabilised, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told state TV on Wednesday, but added that the measures implemented by OPEC have been successful in raising crude prices.The market is not stabilised yet for several...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020