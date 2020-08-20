Left Menu
Visva-Bharati has become 'arena of political wrestling', say prominent personalities in open letter

"We are appalled at the developments at Visva-Bharati. We request everyone to come together to save this institution of national pride," Kaushik Sen added..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:06 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:06 IST
Voicing concern over the violent turn of events at Visva-Bharati University, prominent personalities of West Bengal on Thursday said the prestigious central varsity has turned into an "arena of political wrestling". Trouble had erupted at its 'Pous Mela' ground on Monday when thousands of locals gathered at the university to protest against the erection of a fence, vandalised construction equipment and tore down the main gate.

In an open letter, the likes of poet Sankha Ghosh, director Tarun Majumder, actor-theatre personality Kaushik Sen, director Buddhadeb Dasgupta and 20 others, said the construction of the boundary wall by the Visva-Bharati authorities before any consensus and prior consultation with all stakeholders triggered lawlessness. "(Rabindranath) Tagore's Visva Bharati has unfortunately become an arena of political wrestling, tarnishing its image and threatening to break its long- established traditions," they said in the letter.

Making it clear that they don't want to indulge in any blame game, the renowned figures said "we wish an impartial, sensitive and positive approach be taken by everyone concerned to end this painful situation." Only collective effort and good sense can help in safeguarding the glory and stature of Visva-Bharati with which the sentiments of people of Bengal and the entire country is integrated, the signatories of the letter said. "We are appalled at the developments at Visva-Bharati.

We request everyone to come together to save this institution of national pride," Kaushik Sen added..

