Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senior Kolkata Police officer succumbs to COVID-19

Uday Shankar Banerjee, ACP (Central Div), who was under treatment for COVID-19, succumbed to the deadly virus, informed Kolkata police on Friday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-08-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 15:12 IST
Senior Kolkata Police officer succumbs to COVID-19
Uday Shankhar Banerjee, ACP, died on Friday morning. (Photo - Kolkata Police). Image Credit: ANI

Uday Shankar Banerjee, ACP (Central Div), who was under treatment for COVID-19, succumbed to the deadly virus, informed Kolkata police on Friday. Police expressed grief over the death of Banerjee and offered full support to the family of the deceased officer.

"Extremely saddened to share the news of untimely demise of an outstanding Officer ACP (Central Div) UdayShankar Banerjee who was under treatment in hospital due to COVID-19 #TeamKP stands by the family of the deceased Officer #Sad #CoronaMartyr #RIP," said police in a tweet. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active coronavirus cases in the state stand at 27,696. While 98,789 patients have been cured/discharged or have migrated, the death toll stands at 2,634. (ANI)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand HRC to hear student assault case on Sept 14

The Uttarakhand Human Rights Commission UHRC has taken cognisance of the matter where a police officer posted at the State Police Headquarters allegedly assaulted a student and said that the next hearing in the case will take place on Septe...

COVID-19 death rate in Nanded down to 3.3 per cent: Collector

Contact tracing and detection of infection among senior citizens has helped bring down the COVID-19 death rate in Maharashtras Nanded district to 3.3 per cent from 5 per cent, collector Vipin Itankar said on Friday. The district administrat...

Gadkari stresses on using modern and green technologies in road construction

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSME Shri Nitin Gadkari has stressed upon utilising modern and green technologies in road construction all over the country. Chairing a meeting to review New Green Highways Policy Plantation a...

After Hagia Sophia, Turkey's historic Chora church also switched to mosque

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reconverted the historic Chora church, one of Istanbuls most celebrated Byzantine buildings, into a mosque on Friday, a month after opening the famed Hagia Sophia to Muslim worship. The mediaeval Church of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020