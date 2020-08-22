Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Local DJs bear the brunt during festive season in Chhattisgarh

Disc jockeys (DJ) in Rajnandgaon village here who used to play music at social gatherings and rent music systems are facing the brunt due to the COVID-19 spread.

ANI | Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 22-08-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 15:00 IST
COVID-19: Local DJs bear the brunt during festive season in Chhattisgarh
DJs in Chhattisgarh facing brunt due to coronavirus spread. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Disc jockeys (DJ) in Rajnandgaon village here who used to play music at social gatherings and rent music systems are facing the brunt due to the COVID-19 spread. "We are here to protest against the state government for imposing restrictions on public gatherings which in turn has affected our business," said one of the local DJs.

The agitated protesters were head sloganeering and were seen moving on streets with their equipment to mark their protest. "If the administration will not help, we will be forced to commit self-immolation. If our demands are not met, we will also gherao the Chief Minister's residence," said Manish, a local DJ.

Some of them were holding placards demanding the resumption of the work amid coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

India have been regularly talking to me about Hundred: ECB outgoing chief Graves

If the words of Colin Graves are any indication, then the Hundred may have caught the BCCIs fancy, with the England and Wales Cricket Boards outgoing chairman claiming his Indian counterparts have been regularly asking me about the tourname...

Rahul launches fresh attack on govt over Rafale deal; BJP hits back

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made a fresh attack on the government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, prompting Union Minister Piyush Goyal to hit back saying he is welcome to fight the 2024 general elections on the issue. I...

Amplus Solar 1st to sell renewable power on IEX green market

Amplus Solar on Saturday claimed that it is the first solar power producer to sell renewable electricity in the green term ahead market GTAM on the Indian Electricity Exchange IEX. The trading in the GTAM was launched recently at IEX.The GT...

CBI, Mumbai Police teams at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence in Mumbai

Teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI and the Mumbai Police on Saturday arrived at the residence of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as part of the probe in the case related to his death. Sushant Singh Rajputs friend Sidharth Pith...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020