SSR death case: Actor's cook, apartment watchman arrive at DRDO guest house for questioning

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cook and the watchman of his residence, Mont Blanc apartment, on Wednesday arrived at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai, where the CBI team investigating the death case is staying.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-08-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 21:38 IST
A visual of the apartment watchman being brought to the guest house in Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cook and the watchman of his residence, Mont Blanc apartment, on Wednesday arrived at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai, where the CBI team investigating the death case is staying. Rajput's cook Neeraj was also questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at the DRDO guest house on Tuesday.

Earlier today, the CBI team also questioned Siddharth Pithani, a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, in connection with the death of the 'Dil Bechara' movie actor. On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.

The apex court had observed that Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

The FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by the actor's father KK Singh under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14. (ANI)

