Notting Hill Carnival 2020: Watch it live on YouTube, Google Arts & Culture

The 2020 edition of the Notting Hill Carnival, Europe's largest annual street festival will be held online from August 29 through August 31. The festival will be livestreamed on YouTube as well as on Google Arts & Culture.

Notting Hill Carnival is held in London every year since the 1960s and for the first time ever it will take place in online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With this new format, people around the world can join the festival virtually from the comfort of their homes whilst maintaining social distancing.

"For 2020, Notting Hill Carnival organizers are bringing the spirit online throughout the weekend. Just in time for the bank holiday weekend, people around the world can experience Notting Hill Carnival on live streams and discover some of the history behind the event," Google Arts & Culture wrote in a post on Friday.

Viewers around the world can not only enjoy music, dance performances, DJ sets but explore more of the story behind Carnival and its roots and the elements that form the basis of Carnival every year on Google Arts and Culture. In addition to Notting Hill Carnival collection, they can dive into photographer Misan Harriman's collection of photographs from the 2019 edition of the Carnival.

Google Arts & Culture works with over 2,000 cultural institutions and artists around the world to preserve and bring the world's art and culture online so that it is accessible to everyone, everywhere.