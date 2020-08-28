Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED summons Goa hotelier in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

In a development related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today put a notice at Gaurav Arya's hotel here asking him to appear before the agency before August 31.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:23 IST
ED summons Goa hotelier in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
ED pasted a notice on the gate of Gaurav Arya's hotel in Goa summoning him on August 31. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

In a development related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today put a notice at Gaurav Arya's hotel here asking him to appear before the agency before August 31.

ED officials arrived at Hotel Tamarind, a resort run by Arya in North Goa's beach village of Anjuna, and pasted the notice on the hotel gate after they could not meet the hotelier.

The notice said that Arya had to report to Enforcement Directorate Assistant Director Rajiv Kumar on August 31 at 11 am in connection to the case ECIR/MB20-5/31/2020 booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BBB recommends Dinesh Khara as next SBI Chairman

The Banks Board Bureau BBB on Friday recommended the name of Dinesh Kumar Khara, SBIs senior-most managing director, as the next chairman of the countrys largest lender. Khara will replace SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, whose three-year term c...

Spain reports 3,829 new coronavirus infections in past 24 hours

Spain diagnosed 3,829 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, down from a revised count of more than 6,000 the previous day.A cumulative total of 439,286 infections have been detected since the ons...

Sushant case: CBI questions Rhea for more than 10 hours

The CBI here on Friday interrogated Rhea Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting actor Sushant Singh Rajputs suicide, for over ten hours. Chakraborty, who appeared before the CBI for the first time, left the DRDO guest house complex in Sant...

ITC plans to merge three subsidiaries with itself

Diversified business entity ITC on Friday said it is considering merger of its three wholly-owned subsidiaries - Sunrise Foods, Hobbits International Foods and Sunrise Sheetgrah - with itself. A board meeting of the company has been convene...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020