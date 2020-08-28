ED summons Goa hotelier in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
In a development related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today put a notice at Gaurav Arya's hotel here asking him to appear before the agency before August 31.
ED officials arrived at Hotel Tamarind, a resort run by Arya in North Goa's beach village of Anjuna, and pasted the notice on the hotel gate after they could not meet the hotelier.
The notice said that Arya had to report to Enforcement Directorate Assistant Director Rajiv Kumar on August 31 at 11 am in connection to the case ECIR/MB20-5/31/2020 booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. (ANI)
