Left Menu
Development News Edition

Group of women stops MP CM's car over school fees issue

Enraged over the management of a private school "threatening" parents to pay fees, a group of women forced Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cavalcade to stop when he was on the way to attend some programme in the city on Friday.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:38 IST
Group of women stops MP CM's car over school fees issue
Representative image Image Credit:

Enraged over the management of a private school "threatening" parents to pay fees, a group of women forced Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cavalcade to stop when he was on the way to attend some programme in the city on Friday. Despite the presence of the police on the route, the group of women suddenly came on to the road at Scheme No. 140 area to stop Chouhan's motorcade as they wanted to air their grievances.

The video of the incident that has gone viral on social media shows the chief minister's car stopping on the road, following which he interacts with them from a distance with a mask on his face. The women were heard telling Chouhan about a private school threatening parents to pay fees despite even as they have been facing hardships due to the COVID-19 crisis.

A woman with folded hands urged Chouhan to resolve the matter of private schools charging hefty fees from them despite the tough times. The chief minister was heard assuring the women that appropriate steps would be taken in the matter.

During his day-long visit to the city, Chouhan inaugurated a government-run super speciality hospital built at an estimated cost of Rs 237 crore and also laid foundation stones for various developmental projects worth more than Rs 150 crore in the Sanver area of the district.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-Led coalition says destroyed Houthi drone launched towards Najran

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said on Friday it intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-aligned Houthis in the direction of Najran, state news agency reported.Yemen has been locked in...

European Parliament asks Pakistan to protect women and girls from discrimination and violence

The European Parliament has asked Pakistan to protect the rights of women and girls after rising incidents of honour killings, acid attacks and social restrictions on movement and jobs reported from the country. Recently, a question was rai...

Goa govt to offer special incentives for plasma donors

The Goa government on Friday announced that special health incentives will be given to the family members of a recovered COVID-19 patient who donates blood plasma. Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said the incentives would be on lines of thos...

NBA to resume Saturday; social initiatives bolstered

NBA games are set to resume Saturday, a restart negotiated between players and owners following a social justice-driven boycott that began Wednesday. Commissioner Adam Silver said in a joint statement Friday with the NBPA that games after t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020