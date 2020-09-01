Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aya Kōda: Google doodle on Japanese novelist, essayist on her 116th birthday

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 01-09-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 01:02 IST
Aya Kōda: Google doodle on Japanese novelist, essayist on her 116th birthday
Aya Kōda refined her captivating style in the 1940s and 50s through a series of similarly autobiographical essays that chronicled her life with the eccentric Rohan. Image Credit: Google doodle

Happy Birthday Aya Kōda!!!

Google today celebrates the 116th birthday of Aya Kōda, the famous Japanese novelist, essayist and feminist. She is widely revered as one of the most luminary Japanese authors of her time.

Aya Kōda was born on September 1, 1904 in Tokyo. She was the second daughter of Meiji period novelist Kōda Rohan. At the age of five, she lost her mother, and later her younger sister and brother.

Aya Kōda studied at the Tokyo Women's School. She married at age 24, but divorced after 10 years and returned with her daughter, Tama, to live with her father. She commenced her writing career at her age of 43 with an essay about him for a literary journal.

Aya Kōda's first works (at her 43 age) were memoirs of life with her father; they include Chichi (My Father) and Konna koto (Such an affair). Seen as the writings of a dutiful daughter, they achieved critical success.

Aya Kōda refined her captivating style in the 1940s and 50s through a series of similarly autobiographical essays that chronicled her life with the eccentric Rohan. Despite her unexpected literary success, she stopped writing for several months to work as a maid at a geisha house. Her experience among the kimono-clad women there inspired her 1955 debut novel Nagareru (Flowing), which is cited as a critical turning point in her career.

Nagareru (Flowing) of Aya Kōda was also made into a popular movie. Her essays include Kakera (Fragments) and Mono Iwanu Issho no Tomo (A Friend for Life), and short stories include Hina (Dolls for a Special Day) and Kunsho (The Medal). She received the Yomiuri Prize for Kuroi suso.

In the background of today's goodle artwork is the Horinji Temple found in Japan's Nara prefecture. The Kōda family had strong ties to pagodas, and when a fire caused by lightning burnt down the original Horinji Temple in 1944, Aya Kōda raised money that helped fund its 1970s reconstruction. She went on to produce a prolific body of work, much of which can be found in her 23-volume, career-spanning collection published from 1994-97.

Aya Kōda died on October 31, 1990 at the age of 86. Google today dedicates a beautiful doodle to the popular famous Japanese novelist, essayist and feminist.

Also Read: Barbara Hepworth – Google doodle on renowned English artist & sculptor

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina debt deal gets 'massive' backing, 99% of bonds to be restructured

Argentinas debt restructuring deal received massive backing from creditors, Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Monday, which would allow the country to revamp 99 of the total eligible bonds and gain breathing room during a swirling econ...

Brazil police arrest more than 400 people in drug gang crackdown

Brazilian police said on Monday they arrested more than 400 people in a major nationwide operation that highlights the complex structure and vast reach of the nations largest drug gang, the PCC. According to the police, 422 arrest warrants ...

Tennis-Tsitsipas races past Ramos-Vinolas to reach second round

Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas kicked off his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title in style as he overwhelmed Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2 6-1 6-1 on Monday to reach the second round of the U.S. Open. Tsitsipas, who entered the fi...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip but clinch fifth month of gains; dollar soft

A gauge of global stocks pulled back from a record high on Monday but locked in a fifth straight month of gains while the dollar remained weak as investors adjust to the policy shift outlined by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell last week...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020