Japan's Nuclear Energy Revival: A Double-Edged Sword?

Japan is poised to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant, a controversial decision supported by Niigata's government but met with local protests. The move is part of Japan's broader strategy to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels, despite public concerns over safety and the legacy of Fukushima.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:51 IST
Japan has taken a significant step forward in reviving its nuclear energy sector, with the Niigata region voting to restart operations at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, the world's largest nuclear power plant. This development marks a pivotal moment in the country's energy strategy, nearly 15 years after the Fukushima disaster dramatically shifted public opinion against nuclear energy.

Kashiwazaki-Kariwa is one of the 54 reactors that were shut down following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that severely damaged the Fukushima Daiichi plant. Since then, Japan has restarted 14 of the 33 operable reactors in a bid to decrease its dependence on imported fossil fuels. This plant will be the first to be operated again by Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO), the same company involved in the Fukushima crisis.

Despite government support, public opposition remains strong. Many locals are wary of TEPCO's capability to manage the plant safely, with a recent survey indicating that 60% of Niigata residents feel the conditions for restart have not been met. The move comes as part of a national strategy to double the share of nuclear power in Japan's electricity mix by 2040, amid growing energy demands and environmental commitments.

