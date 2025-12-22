Left Menu

Aravalli Range: Government’s Eco-Protection Amid Controversial Mining Policies

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav addresses criticism regarding mining in the Aravalli hills, asserting that only 0.19% of the area will be used for mining under strict ecological guidelines. The Supreme Court's definition aims to curb illegal mining while the Green Aravalli movement ensures sustainable environmental protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 10:51 IST
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's acceptance of the Centre's definition of the Aravalli hills has sparked significant backlash, with opposition parties accusing the government of aligning with mining interests. However, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, in a conversation with ANI, has categorically refuted these accusations.

Yadav clarified that mining in the Aravalli range can occur in only 0.19% of its area, a fraction poised under stringent ecological regulations. This limited scope aims to tackle the core problem of illegal mining, a point underscored by the Supreme Court's recent judgment. Yadav highlighted the court's acknowledgment of the government's Green Aravalli movement, which aligns with these protective measures.

Further emphasizing the government's commitment, Yadav explained that any new mining leases will require comprehensive scientific studies, with guidelines enforced by institutions like ICFRE. He stressed the ongoing protection and afforestation efforts across the Aravalli range, including local ecosystem restoration and nurseries to support ecological balance. Such initiatives reflect an unwavering dedication to preserving these vital mountain ranges, regarded as India's natural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

