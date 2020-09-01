Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCB to ask Indrajit Lankesh to provide evidence of drugs consumption in Kannada film industry

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police on Tuesday said that it will ask Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, who appeared before it yesterday to give information about the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry, to submit evidence to corroborate his statement.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:05 IST
CCB to ask Indrajit Lankesh to provide evidence of drugs consumption in Kannada film industry
Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police on Tuesday said that it will ask Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, who appeared before it yesterday to give information about the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry, to submit evidence to corroborate his statement. "Yesterday Indrajit Lankesh was called to CCB and his statement was taken, wherein he mentioned about some past incidents and also took a few names. No material or evidence was given to corroborate what he said. We are enquiring into it," CCB officials said.

The officials said that the CCB will initiate an inquiry into the matter and also ask Lankesh to submit any material or evidence to corroborate his statement. "We will call him again and give him an opportunity to give any evidence or material if he has to support his statement. Also, at the same time, the CCB will also do its own enquiry to collect evidence in the matter," officials said.

Lankesh had on Monday appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry. The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB had on Sunday issued a notice to Lankesh regarding his statements on media channels over consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry and asked him to share information. Lankesh had earlier claimed that some budding actors do consume banned substances. He had raised these points, during the course of many interviews given to the media, after the death of a young Kannada actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

CCB raids illegal gambling and poker clubs, 60 held

The Central Crime Branch saidon Tuesday that it raided three illegal gambling and pokerclubs here and arrested 60 peopleThe CCB said in a statement that its team led byAssistant Commissioner of Police Nagaraj raided the illegalclubs in Samp...

Olympic giant slalom champion Rebensburg retires at 30

Olympic ski champion Viktoria Rebensburg retired from the sport on Tuesday, saying an injury from last season was keeping her from performing at her best. The 30-year-old German, who won the gold medal in giant slalom at the 2010 Vancouver ...

Science News Roundup: Scientists see downsides to top COVID-19 vaccines from Russia, China; COVID-19 often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.COVID-19 often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers virus may impair heart functionsThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and effor...

German interior minister expects difficult wage negotiations with public sector workers

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he expected difficult wage negotiations with labour unions over the 4.8 pay hike they are demanding for 2.3 million public sector workers in federal government and municipalities. The federal gov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020