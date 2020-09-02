Left Menu
Rhea's father questioned for 10 hours by CBI on second day

Actress Rhea Chakraborty's father was questioned by the CBI for the second consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a police official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:50 IST
Actress Rhea Chakraborty's father was questioned by the CBI for the second consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, a police official said. He was interrogated for around 10 hours by the central agency team, the official said.

The 28-year-old actress and her family members are accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14. Her father Indrajeet Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina, where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team is stationed, around 10.30 am in a car escorted by a police vehicle, the official said.

After the questioning, he left the place around 8.30 pm, he added. According to the official, Rajput's manager Samuel Miranda, his cook Neeraj Singh, house staff Keshav and business manager Shruti Modi, who had also reached the guest house in the morning for questioning, left the place at night after Chakraborty.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and mother were not summoned on Wednesday, the official said. On Tuesday, the probe team questioned the actress's father and mother for over eight hours in connection with the case.

The actress was earlier questioned for around 35 hours over four days from last Friday till Monday. Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14 following which the Mumbai Police registered a case of accidental death.

The late filmstar's father subsequently filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his money. The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of the FIR lodged in Patna to the central agency.

The CBI has so far remained tight-lipped about details of its probe into the high-profile case which has been hogging media limelight..

