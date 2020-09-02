Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prince Harry and Meghan sign production deal with Netflix

Six months after detangling their work lives from the British royal family, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have signed a multiyear deal to produce nature series, documentaries and children's programming for the streamer, according to a statement Wednesday. The two, who recently relocated to Santa Barbara, California, plan to focus on stories and issues that elevate diverse voices and other issues close to their hearts.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 02-09-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 22:57 IST
Prince Harry and Meghan sign production deal with Netflix

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a new home: Netflix. Six months after detangling their work lives from the British royal family, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have signed a multiyear deal to produce nature series, documentaries and children's programming for the streamer, according to a statement Wednesday.

The two, who recently relocated to Santa Barbara, California, plan to focus on stories and issues that elevate diverse voices and other issues close to their hearts. Several projects are already in development, including a nature docu-series and a series focused on women who inspire. “Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” the pair said in the joint statement.

”Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope." The couple also pledged to promote diversity behind the camera as their production company gets off the ground. Meghan has said she will not return to acting. She has done some voice work since the couple left the U.K. with baby Archie in search of their financial independence. The prince worked closely with the filmmakers of the documentary “Rising Phoenix,” in which he also appears. It premiered last week on Netflix.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer for Netflix, said in the statement that the decamped royals have "inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership.” He said the company is proud they have made Netflix their creative home and looks forward to "telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha approves investment of Rs 3,205 crore amidst pandemic

In a bid to boost industrial activities in the state amidst COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha Wednesday approved investment proposals of Rs. 3,205 crore in different sectors. Implementation of the proposed investments will generate employment oppor...

Cycling-Yates to wear yellow jersey after four-year wait

Adam Yates will reluctantly wear the Tour de Frances yellow jersey on Thursday, four years after he was deprived of the sports most treasured possession.The Briton, who has largely failed to deliver on the grands tours, was handed the Tour ...

Pak national held for raping girl from Ukraine in UP's Mathura

A 25-year-old Pakistani national was arrested for allegedly raping a minor from Ukraine in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district, police said on Wednesday. The man was held after an FIR was lodged at the Vrindavan police station here on the basis...

White House's Birx denies "herd immunity" policy under consideration

White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx on Wednesday dismissed the notion that the White House was considering a strategy of allowing Americans to become infected with coronavirus in order to reach herd immunity.Neit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020