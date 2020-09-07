Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 teenagers drown to death after being swept away into sea in Visakhapatnam

Two girls lost their lives after they were swept away into the sea at Thikkavanipalem beach in Visakhapatnam where they had gone for a swim on Sunday evening, police said.

ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-09-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 14:58 IST
2 teenagers drown to death after being swept away into sea in Visakhapatnam
Family members of the two girls who died at Thikkavanipalem beach in Visakhapatnam district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two girls lost their lives after they were swept away into the sea at Thikkavanipalem beach in Visakhapatnam where they had gone for a swim on Sunday evening, police said. Three others who had been swept away into the sea along with the girls were however rescued and have been hospitalized.

The deceased were identified as Pravalika (15) and Vaishnavi (12) from Munagapaka Mandal Nagulapalli village in Visakhapatnam district. The two daughters of Kakarla Gopalakrishna of Nagulapalli village, Pravalika and Vaishnavi, along with ten other family members had gone to the Paravada Thikkavanipalem beach on the occasion of her aunt's birthday.

According to the family, the girls were swept away by the waves while they were bathing in the sea. Family members said that others were rescued by the locals and are being treated at the Anakapalli Private Hospital. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Norway boss Lars Lagerback compares Erling Haaland to Messi and Ronaldo

Comparing Erling Haaland to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Norway boss Lars Lagerback said the 20-year-old has all the possibilities of becoming a world-class player. Ive maybe been around too long but I have never seen a guy since may...

Kochi Metro Rail services resume; Ker CM inaugurates new stretch

Metro Rail services in Kochi resumed on Monday after being suspended for five months due to the COVID-19 lockdown even as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the newly finished Thykoodam-Pettah stretch. The Metro services bet...

China funding terror groups by putting African rosewood on verge of extinction

Chinas reckless pillaging of forests in Africa has left the rosewood species on the verge of extinction and helped to fund terror groups, according to experts. Beijing has slapped restrictions on logging at home, but ironically, it is helpi...

FOREX-Euro dips as traders look towards ECB meeting

The euro fell on Monday as traders that have pushed the single currency to multi-year highs took a breather and prepared for the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday to see if policymakers will introduce yet more stimulus.The dollar ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020