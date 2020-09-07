2 teenagers drown to death after being swept away into sea in Visakhapatnam

Two girls lost their lives after they were swept away into the sea at Thikkavanipalem beach in Visakhapatnam where they had gone for a swim on Sunday evening, police said. Three others who had been swept away into the sea along with the girls were however rescued and have been hospitalized.

The deceased were identified as Pravalika (15) and Vaishnavi (12) from Munagapaka Mandal Nagulapalli village in Visakhapatnam district. The two daughters of Kakarla Gopalakrishna of Nagulapalli village, Pravalika and Vaishnavi, along with ten other family members had gone to the Paravada Thikkavanipalem beach on the occasion of her aunt's birthday.

According to the family, the girls were swept away by the waves while they were bathing in the sea. Family members said that others were rescued by the locals and are being treated at the Anakapalli Private Hospital. (ANI)