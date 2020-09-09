Left Menu
Kangana Ranaut set to return to Mumbai, arrives at Chandigarh airport

Actor Kangana Ranaut On Wednesday arrived at the Mohali International airport in Chandigarh to board a flight to return to Mumbai.

09-09-2020
Actor Kangana Ranaut offers prayers at a temple in Kothi area of Hamirpur district. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kangana Ranaut On Wednesday arrived at the Mohali International airport in Chandigarh to board a flight to return to Mumbai. The actor reached the airport this morning from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Enroute to Chandigarh, Ranaut stopped at a temple in the Kothi area of Hamirpur district to offer prayers. The 'Panga' actor was spotted with her sister Rangoli Chandel.

Ranaut has tested negative for Covid 19, Devender Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, Mandi District said earlier. The actor has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actor took to Twitter to post in Hindi, "I have lived the courage, valor and sacrifice of Rani Laxmibai through my films. The sad thing is that I am being prevented from coming to my own Maharashtra. I will continue to raise my voice against wrong, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Shivaji." The actor further tweeted that she had left her home as a 12-year-old to live in a hostel in Chandigarh and later in Delhi. She said she had arrived in Mumbai when she was sixteen years old. "Some friends said that Mumbadevi lives in Mumbai, we all went to see Mumbadevi Devi. All my friends went away but Mumbadevi kept me with her," she posted on Twitter. The actor has been engaged in a bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.The Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y-plus security Ranaut after she received threats for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Yesterday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked Mumbai Police to probe 'the Queen' actress into the alleged drug nexus. (ANI)

