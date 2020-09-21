Left Menu
Development News Edition

LIVE: UN75

On Monday the UN commemorates the 75 years of the Organization. The theme is, “The future we want, the United Nations we need”, and there is a strong focus on the role of youth, and ensuring the UN remains relevant for future generations.

UN News | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:29 IST
LIVE: UN75
Highlights: • UNcomplicated podcast: the UN turns 75 • UN75 photo story

08:00

Good morning from UN News, live (in an apartment not too far) from UN Headquarters in New York!

Today, the 75 years of the UN is officially being commemorated, with an event that will begin at 09:00 Eastern Time, with contributions from senior UN officials, youth representatives and several UN Member States.

We’ll bring you the latest updates from the event, as well as some useful background information, videos, and social media, throughout the morning.

To kick things off, here’s an episode of our hit podcast UNcomplicated, featuring UN75 supremo Fabrizio Hochschild, who’s leading the world body’s birthday mission, to listen to the concerns of a new generation of global citizens, and keep the UN relevant in the decades ahead.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

9,488 pilots required in next five years: Puri

An estimated 9,488 pilots will be required in India in the next five years, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Monday. The total number of pilots employed in the country with scheduled airlines at present is 9,073, Puri said in...

Lok Sabha passes bill to amend Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill that seeks to streamline the provisions of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010, by strengthening the compliance mechanism and enhancing transparency and accountability in the receipt and utilisati...

Soccer-Bavarian premier warns of risk of mass infection at Super Cup

Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder on Monday urged Bayern Munich fans not to travel to the UEFA Super Cup final against Sevilla in Budapest this week or risk turning the event into a hotbed for COVID-19 to spread. The German champions, who won ...

Sebi puts in place framework to handle near zero, negative prices in commodity futures

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday came out with an alternative risk management framework to handle a scenario of near zero and negative prices in commodity futures. Sebi noted that in recent times extreme volatility has been observed in comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020